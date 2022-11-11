English
    Bectors Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 321.85 crore, up 39.69% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 321.85 crore in September 2022 up 39.69% from Rs. 230.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in September 2022 down 11.66% from Rs. 20.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2021.

    Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2021.

    Bectors Food shares closed at 402.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations321.85279.28230.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations321.85279.28230.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.62155.30127.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.633.643.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.32-1.39-3.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0334.3130.76
    Depreciation12.4511.6910.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.0860.3940.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3615.3420.76
    Other Income2.591.846.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9517.1826.83
    Interest3.833.211.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1213.9725.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1213.9725.69
    Tax6.203.585.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9210.3920.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9210.3920.28
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.051.773.45
    Diluted EPS3.051.773.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.051.773.45
    Diluted EPS3.051.773.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bectors Food #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm