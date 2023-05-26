Bectors Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 321.49 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.49 crore in March 2023 up 37.11% from Rs. 234.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2023 up 192.3% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.88 crore in March 2023 up 99.15% from Rs. 23.54 crore in March 2022.

Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

Bectors Food shares closed at 659.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.75% returns over the last 6 months and 133.76% over the last 12 months.