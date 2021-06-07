Bectors Food Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 210.62 crore, up 15.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.62 crore in March 2021 up 15.47% from Rs. 182.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2021 down 8.99% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in March 2021 down 0.74% from Rs. 28.24 crore in March 2020.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2020.

Bectors Food shares closed at 422.60 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)