    Bectors Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.88 crore, up 24.2% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.88 crore in June 2023 up 24.2% from Rs. 279.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.99 crore in June 2023 up 188.62% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.03 crore in June 2023 up 90.61% from Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2022.

    Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2022.

    Bectors Food shares closed at 897.45 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.74% returns over the last 6 months and 178.32% over the last 12 months.

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.88321.49279.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.88321.49279.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.11160.59155.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.296.503.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.569.85-1.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.2248.9934.31
    Depreciation12.9512.3411.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.0152.9260.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8630.3115.34
    Other Income4.224.231.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.0834.5417.18
    Interest1.832.263.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.2532.2813.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.2532.2813.97
    Tax10.278.133.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.9924.1610.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.9924.1610.39
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.104.121.77
    Diluted EPS5.104.121.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.104.121.77
    Diluted EPS5.104.121.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

