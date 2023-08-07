Bectors Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.88 crore, up 24.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.88 crore in June 2023 up 24.2% from Rs. 279.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.99 crore in June 2023 up 188.62% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.03 crore in June 2023 up 90.61% from Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2022.

Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2022.

Bectors Food shares closed at 897.45 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.74% returns over the last 6 months and 178.32% over the last 12 months.