Bectors Food Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.28 crore, up 30.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 279.28 crore in June 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 213.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2022 down 12.31% from Rs. 11.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 27.86 crore in June 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 344.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 279.28 234.47 213.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 279.28 234.47 213.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.30 126.02 119.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.64 5.10 2.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.39 -1.42 -1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.31 34.06 30.64
Depreciation 11.69 11.20 10.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.39 48.63 36.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.34 10.88 16.18
Other Income 1.84 1.46 1.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.18 12.34 17.59
Interest 3.21 2.26 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.97 10.08 15.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.97 10.08 15.94
Tax 3.58 1.81 4.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.39 8.27 11.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.39 8.27 11.85
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 1.41 2.02
Diluted EPS 1.77 1.41 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 1.41 2.02
Diluted EPS 1.77 1.41 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:00 am
