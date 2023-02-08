Bectors Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.63% from Rs. 244.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2022 up 81.62% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.87 crore in December 2022 up 55.22% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.