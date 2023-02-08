 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bectors Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.63% from Rs. 244.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2022 up 81.62% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.87 crore in December 2022 up 55.22% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.70 321.85 244.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.70 321.85 244.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.35 184.62 129.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.27 5.63 4.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.55 -10.32 5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.01 37.03 33.35
Depreciation 12.64 12.45 11.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.70 67.08 42.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.28 25.36 17.98
Other Income 2.95 2.59 1.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.23 27.95 19.63
Interest 3.60 3.83 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.64 24.12 17.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.64 24.12 17.63
Tax 7.85 6.20 4.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.79 17.92 13.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.79 17.92 13.10
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 3.05 2.22
Diluted EPS 4.05 3.05 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 3.05 2.22
Diluted EPS 4.05 3.05 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited