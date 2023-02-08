English
    Bectors Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.63% from Rs. 244.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2022 up 81.62% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.87 crore in December 2022 up 55.22% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.70321.85244.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations341.70321.85244.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.35184.62129.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.275.634.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.55-10.325.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.0137.0333.35
    Depreciation12.6412.4511.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.7067.0842.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2825.3617.98
    Other Income2.952.591.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2327.9519.63
    Interest3.603.832.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6424.1217.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6424.1217.63
    Tax7.856.204.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.7917.9213.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.7917.9213.10
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.053.052.22
    Diluted EPS4.053.052.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.053.052.22
    Diluted EPS4.053.052.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited