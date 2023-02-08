Bectors Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.70 crore in December 2022 up 39.63% from Rs. 244.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2022 up 81.62% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.87 crore in December 2022 up 55.22% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in December 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 502.70 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.09% returns over the last 6 months and 38.91% over the last 12 months.