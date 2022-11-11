 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bectors Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.39 crore, up 41.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 347.39 crore in September 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 246.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.91 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 18.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.06 crore in September 2022 up 29.64% from Rs. 36.30 crore in September 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in September 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 402.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 347.39 300.77 246.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 347.39 300.77 246.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 197.44 166.76 135.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.63 3.64 3.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.32 -1.35 -3.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.81 36.86 32.91
Depreciation 13.53 12.59 10.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.40 63.58 42.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.91 18.70 23.77
Other Income 2.62 1.86 1.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.53 20.56 25.41
Interest 3.83 3.21 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.70 17.35 24.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.70 17.35 24.27
Tax 7.61 4.44 6.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.09 12.91 18.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.09 12.91 18.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 -0.18 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.91 12.73 18.09
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 2.16 3.08
Diluted EPS 3.73 2.16 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 2.16 3.08
Diluted EPS 3.73 2.16 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
