 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bectors Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore in March 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 223.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022 down 12% from Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 284.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.31 263.22 223.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.31 263.22 223.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 135.39 139.34 117.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.10 4.10 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.51 5.80 3.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.62 35.81 31.25
Depreciation 11.99 12.04 11.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.26 44.91 41.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.46 21.23 18.09
Other Income 1.47 1.63 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.93 22.85 19.43
Interest 2.28 2.00 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.65 20.85 17.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.65 20.85 17.30
Tax 2.45 5.35 4.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.20 15.50 12.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.20 15.50 12.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.20 15.51 12.77
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.74 2.64 2.17
Diluted EPS 1.74 2.64 2.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.74 2.64 2.17
Diluted EPS 1.74 2.64 2.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bectors Food #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.