Bectors Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore in March 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 223.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022 down 12% from Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 284.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)