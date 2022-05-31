English
    Bectors Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore in March 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 223.98 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022 down 12% from Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021.

    Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2021.

    Bectors Food shares closed at 284.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.31263.22223.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.31263.22223.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.39139.34117.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.104.100.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.515.803.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.6235.8131.25
    Depreciation11.9912.0411.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2644.9141.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4621.2318.09
    Other Income1.471.631.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9322.8519.43
    Interest2.282.002.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6520.8517.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6520.8517.30
    Tax2.455.354.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2015.5012.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2015.5012.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.010.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.2015.5112.77
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.642.17
    Diluted EPS1.742.642.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.642.17
    Diluted EPS1.742.642.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
