Bectors Food Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 223.98 crore, up 15.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.98 crore in March 2021 up 15.26% from Rs. 194.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2021 up 41.03% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.59 crore in March 2021 up 17.88% from Rs. 25.95 crore in March 2020.

Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2020.

Bectors Food shares closed at 422.60 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)