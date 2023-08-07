English
    Bectors Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 374.16 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 374.16 crore in June 2023 up 24.4% from Rs. 300.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.85 crore in June 2023 up 173.72% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in June 2023 up 88.51% from Rs. 33.15 crore in June 2022.

    Bectors Food EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

    Bectors Food shares closed at 897.45 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.74% returns over the last 6 months and 178.32% over the last 12 months.

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations374.16346.08300.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations374.16346.08300.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.36172.57166.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.757.253.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.569.83-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.2752.2836.86
    Depreciation13.8913.4212.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.3955.9263.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0534.8218.70
    Other Income4.544.461.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6039.2820.56
    Interest1.832.273.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.7737.0117.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.7737.0117.35
    Tax11.929.374.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.8527.6412.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.8527.6412.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.02-0.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.8527.6512.73
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.934.702.16
    Diluted EPS5.934.702.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.934.702.16
    Diluted EPS5.934.702.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

