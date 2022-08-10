 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bectors Food Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.77 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.77 crore in June 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 226.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.15 crore in June 2022 up 8.19% from Rs. 30.64 crore in June 2021.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2021.

Bectors Food shares closed at 344.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.77 252.31 226.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.77 252.31 226.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.76 135.39 125.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.64 5.10 2.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.35 -1.51 -1.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.86 36.62 32.44
Depreciation 12.59 11.99 11.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.58 51.26 38.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.70 13.46 18.03
Other Income 1.86 1.47 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.56 14.93 19.57
Interest 3.21 2.28 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.35 12.65 17.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.35 12.65 17.91
Tax 4.44 2.45 4.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.91 10.20 13.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.91 10.20 13.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 0.00 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.73 10.20 13.34
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 1.74 2.27
Diluted EPS 2.16 1.74 2.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 1.74 2.27
Diluted EPS 2.16 1.74 2.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
