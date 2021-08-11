Bectors Food Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 226.37 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.37 crore in June 2021 up 11.6% from Rs. 202.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2021 down 15.79% from Rs. 15.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.64 crore in June 2021 down 13.27% from Rs. 35.33 crore in June 2020.

Bectors Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in June 2020.

Bectors Food shares closed at 407.65 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)