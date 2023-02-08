Bectors Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.90 crore, up 39.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.90 crore in December 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 263.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 up 79.08% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.69% from Rs. 34.89 crore in December 2021.