 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bectors Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.90 crore, up 39.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

Net Sales at Rs 367.90 crore in December 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 263.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 up 79.08% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.69% from Rs. 34.89 crore in December 2021.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 367.90 347.39 263.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 367.90 347.39 263.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.91 197.44 139.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.27 5.63 4.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.53 -10.32 5.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.93 39.81 35.81
Depreciation 13.74 13.53 12.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.09 70.40 44.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.50 30.91 21.23
Other Income 3.09 2.62 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.58 33.53 22.85
Interest 3.60 3.83 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.98 29.70 20.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.98 29.70 20.85
Tax 9.21 7.61 5.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.77 22.09 15.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.77 22.09 15.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.18 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.78 21.91 15.51
Equity Share Capital 58.82 58.82 58.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 3.73 2.64
Diluted EPS 4.72 3.73 2.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 3.73 2.64
Diluted EPS 4.72 3.73 2.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited