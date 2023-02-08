English
    Bectors Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.90 crore, up 39.77% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 367.90 crore in December 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 263.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.78 crore in December 2022 up 79.08% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.32 crore in December 2022 up 55.69% from Rs. 34.89 crore in December 2021.

    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations367.90347.39263.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations367.90347.39263.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.91197.44139.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.275.634.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.53-10.325.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.9339.8135.81
    Depreciation13.7413.5312.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.0970.4044.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5030.9121.23
    Other Income3.092.621.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5833.5322.85
    Interest3.603.832.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.9829.7020.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.9829.7020.85
    Tax9.217.615.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7722.0915.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7722.0915.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.180.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.7821.9115.51
    Equity Share Capital58.8258.8258.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.723.732.64
    Diluted EPS4.723.732.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.723.732.64
    Diluted EPS4.723.732.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited