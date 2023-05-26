Beardsell Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.52 crore in March 2023 up 10.37% from Rs. 53.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2023 up 76.92% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2023 up 6.65% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.

Beardsell shares closed at 24.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and 71.48% over the last 12 months.