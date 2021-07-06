Beardsell Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.40 crore, up 23.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.40 crore in March 2021 up 23.3% from Rs. 35.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 436.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2021 up 72.44% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Beardsell shares closed at 13.50 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.00% returns over the last 6 months and 73.08% over the last 12 months.