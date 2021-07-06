MARKET NEWS

Beardsell Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.40 crore, up 23.3% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.40 crore in March 2021 up 23.3% from Rs. 35.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 436.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2021 up 72.44% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Beardsell shares closed at 13.50 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.00% returns over the last 6 months and 73.08% over the last 12 months.

Beardsell
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations43.4035.1235.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.4035.1235.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.9721.2519.28
Purchase of Traded Goods3.853.152.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.38-0.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.743.163.58
Depreciation1.121.251.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.244.488.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.372.210.73
Other Income0.390.360.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.762.571.01
Interest0.951.161.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.811.41-0.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.811.41-0.17
Tax0.80-0.050.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.011.46-0.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.011.46-0.30
Equity Share Capital5.625.625.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.52-0.11
Diluted EPS0.360.52-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.52-0.11
Diluted EPS0.360.52-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

