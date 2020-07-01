Beardsell Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore in March 2020 down 21.6% from Rs. 44.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 63.86% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020 up 47.06% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

Beardsell shares closed at 9.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.