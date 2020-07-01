Beardsell Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.20 crore in March 2020 down 21.6% from Rs. 44.90 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 63.86% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020 up 47.06% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.
Beardsell shares closed at 9.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.
|Beardsell
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.20
|34.58
|44.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.20
|34.58
|44.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.28
|18.64
|26.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.62
|3.69
|4.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|-0.03
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|4.06
|4.54
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.25
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.20
|5.55
|7.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|1.42
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|1.65
|0.76
|Interest
|1.18
|1.25
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.40
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.69
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|1.09
|-0.62
|Tax
|0.13
|0.06
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|1.03
|-0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|1.03
|-0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.37
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.37
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.37
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.37
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am