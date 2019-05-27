Beardsell Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in March 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019 down 222.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 down 51.74% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2018.
Beardsell shares closed at 15.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.55% returns over the last 6 months and -64.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Beardsell
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.90
|43.88
|41.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.90
|43.88
|41.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.77
|24.45
|24.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.02
|8.31
|3.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.13
|-0.35
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.54
|3.86
|4.36
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.84
|0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.14
|5.78
|7.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.99
|2.14
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.53
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|1.52
|2.41
|Interest
|1.38
|1.39
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.13
|1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|0.13
|1.19
|Tax
|0.21
|0.09
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|0.04
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|0.04
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.01
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.01
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.01
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.01
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited