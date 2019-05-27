Beardsell Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in March 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019 down 222.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 down 51.74% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2018.

Beardsell shares closed at 15.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.55% returns over the last 6 months and -64.67% over the last 12 months.