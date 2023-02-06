Beardsell Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.92 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 44.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2022 up 97.3% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.