    Beardsell Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.92 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.92 crore in December 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 44.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2022 up 97.3% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

    Beardsell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.9255.9944.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.9255.9944.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.5132.8128.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.035.465.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.251.72-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.234.053.38
    Depreciation1.631.621.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.297.866.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.482.471.15
    Other Income1.730.730.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.213.201.80
    Interest0.950.831.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.262.370.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.262.370.76
    Tax1.140.810.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.121.560.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.121.560.48
    Equity Share Capital7.497.495.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.410.17
    Diluted EPS0.560.410.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.410.17
    Diluted EPS0.560.410.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited