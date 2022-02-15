Beardsell Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.34 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.34 crore in December 2021 up 26.25% from Rs. 35.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 67.12% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021 down 22.51% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020.

Beardsell EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.

Beardsell shares closed at 19.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.84% returns over the last 6 months and 106.67% over the last 12 months.