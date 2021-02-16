Beardsell Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore in December 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 34.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020 up 41.75% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020 up 31.72% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2019.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Beardsell shares closed at 9.95 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.56% returns over the last 6 months and 25.95% over the last 12 months.