Beardsell Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.86 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.86 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 47.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Beardsell shares closed at 22.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE)