English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Beardsell Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.86 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.86 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 47.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 98.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2022 up 38.73% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.

    Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Beardsell shares closed at 22.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE)

    Beardsell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.8655.1747.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.8655.1747.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3636.5728.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.454.114.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.64-1.30-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.844.443.45
    Depreciation1.941.601.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.456.978.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.182.781.26
    Other Income0.680.260.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.863.041.97
    Interest1.021.001.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.842.040.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.842.040.74
    Tax0.810.550.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.031.490.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.031.490.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.031.490.52
    Equity Share Capital7.497.495.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.400.19
    Diluted EPS0.270.400.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.400.19
    Diluted EPS0.270.400.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Beardsell #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:44 am