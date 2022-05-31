Beardsell Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.84 crore, up 20.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.84 crore in March 2022 up 20.55% from Rs. 47.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2021.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Beardsell shares closed at 15.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 19.36% over the last 12 months.