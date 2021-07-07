Beardsell Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.15 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.15 crore in March 2021 up 16.16% from Rs. 40.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 up 187.5% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2021 up 54.14% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2020.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

Beardsell shares closed at 14.15 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.39% returns over the last 6 months and 81.41% over the last 12 months.