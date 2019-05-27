Beardsell Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore, down 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore in March 2019 down 0.91% from Rs. 51.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 down 246.55% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019 down 37.75% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2018.

Beardsell shares closed at 15.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.55% returns over the last 6 months and -64.67% over the last 12 months.