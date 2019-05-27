Beardsell Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore, down 0.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.16 crore in March 2019 down 0.91% from Rs. 51.63 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 down 246.55% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019 down 37.75% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2018.
Beardsell shares closed at 15.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.55% returns over the last 6 months and -64.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Beardsell
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.16
|47.07
|51.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.16
|47.07
|51.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.62
|25.19
|30.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.02
|8.31
|3.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.12
|-0.33
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.02
|4.73
|5.41
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.08
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.47
|6.46
|9.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|1.63
|2.37
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.17
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|1.80
|2.61
|Interest
|1.70
|1.64
|1.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.16
|1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|0.16
|1.09
|Tax
|0.21
|0.09
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|0.07
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|0.07
|0.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|0.07
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.02
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.02
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.02
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.02
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited