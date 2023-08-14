Beardsell Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in June 2023 up 3.63% from Rs. 55.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 61.74% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Beardsell shares closed at 28.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.47% returns over the last 6 months and 30.79% over the last 12 months.