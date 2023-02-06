English
    Earnings

    Beardsell Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.02 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 47.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 450% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 83.29% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.0259.8647.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.0259.8647.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.8135.3629.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.035.455.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.231.64-1.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.334.843.80
    Depreciation1.331.941.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.678.457.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.082.181.36
    Other Income2.950.680.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.032.861.99
    Interest1.131.021.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.901.840.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.901.840.78
    Tax1.150.810.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.751.030.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.751.030.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.751.030.50
    Equity Share Capital7.497.495.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.270.17
    Diluted EPS0.740.270.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.270.17
    Diluted EPS0.740.270.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited