Beardsell Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.02 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 47.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 450% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 83.29% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

