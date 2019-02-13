Beardsell Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.07 crore, up 25.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.07 crore in December 2018 up 25.12% from Rs. 37.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 96.48% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2018 up 90.73% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Beardsell shares closed at 16.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.42% returns over the last 6 months and -74.02% over the last 12 months.