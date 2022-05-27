BDH Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.94 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.94 crore in March 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.

BDH Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2021.

BDH Industries shares closed at 119.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 18.95% over the last 12 months.