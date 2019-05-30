BDH Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in March 2019 down 29.33% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 down 55.3% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2019 down 48.97% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2018.

BDH Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2018.

BDH Industries shares closed at 78.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 14.62% returns over the last 6 months and 9.86% over the last 12 months.