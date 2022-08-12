BDH Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.30 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.30 crore in June 2022 up 23.05% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 30.54% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 22.4% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021.

BDH Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

BDH Industries shares closed at 120.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.33% over the last 12 months.