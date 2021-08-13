BDH Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 39.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in June 2021 up 39.79% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021 down 1.01% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021 down 4.19% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2020.

BDH Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2020.

BDH Industries shares closed at 146.05 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)