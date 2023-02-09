BDH Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 37.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BDH Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 down 37.1% from Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 18.96% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.
BDH Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in December 2021.
|BDH Industries shares closed at 141.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.34% returns over the last 6 months and 1.72% over the last 12 months.
|BDH Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.19
|22.24
|19.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.19
|22.24
|19.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.91
|12.96
|12.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.47
|1.24
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.80
|1.71
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|2.47
|1.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.37
|3.71
|2.93
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.19
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.50
|3.91
|3.11
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.46
|3.88
|3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.46
|3.88
|3.01
|Tax
|0.62
|0.98
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.84
|2.91
|2.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.84
|2.91
|2.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.76
|5.76
|5.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|5.05
|3.77
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|5.05
|3.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.20
|5.05
|3.77
|Diluted EPS
|3.20
|5.05
|3.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited