English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BDH Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, down 37.1% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BDH Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 down 37.1% from Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 18.96% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.
    BDH Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in December 2021.BDH Industries shares closed at 141.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.34% returns over the last 6 months and 1.72% over the last 12 months.
    BDH Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.1922.2419.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.1922.2419.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.9112.9612.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.471.240.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.711.73
    Depreciation0.150.150.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.432.471.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.373.712.93
    Other Income0.130.190.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.503.913.11
    Interest0.040.020.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.463.883.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.463.883.01
    Tax0.620.980.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.842.912.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.842.912.17
    Equity Share Capital5.765.765.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.205.053.77
    Diluted EPS3.205.053.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.205.053.77
    Diluted EPS3.205.053.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited