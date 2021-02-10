BDH Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in December 2020 down 16.17% from Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 up 1.22% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2020 down 3.57% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2019.

BDH Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2019.

BDH Industries shares closed at 103.05 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)