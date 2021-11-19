BCPL Railway In Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.27 crore, up 68.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.27 crore in September 2021 up 68.2% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 down 80.96% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 down 77.85% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2020.

BCPL Railway In EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2020.

BCPL Railway In shares closed at 48.00 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.92% returns over the last 6 months