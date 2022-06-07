English
    BCPL Railway In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCPL Railway Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore in March 2022 down 19.24% from Rs. 43.18 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022 up 1.87% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2021.

    BCPL Railway In EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

    Close

    BCPL Railway In shares closed at 39.65 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.

    BCPL Railway Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.8720.4843.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.8720.4843.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.95-3.338.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.121.48
    Depreciation0.050.030.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0819.9729.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.692.693.99
    Other Income0.480.371.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.183.065.20
    Interest0.390.251.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.792.814.16
    Exceptional Items----0.26
    P/L Before Tax4.792.814.42
    Tax1.530.911.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.261.893.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.261.893.20
    Equity Share Capital16.7216.7216.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.131.91
    Diluted EPS1.951.131.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.131.91
    Diluted EPS1.951.131.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
