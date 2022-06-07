BCPL Railway In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore, down 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.87 crore in March 2022 down 19.24% from Rs. 43.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022 up 1.87% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 0.76% from Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2021.

BCPL Railway In EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

BCPL Railway In shares closed at 39.65 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.