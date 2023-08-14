English
    BCPL Railway In Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 37.86% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCPL Railway Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in June 2023 down 37.86% from Rs. 31.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 down 32.14% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 down 31.12% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

    BCPL Railway In EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

    BCPL Railway In shares closed at 61.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.47% returns over the last 6 months and 55.34% over the last 12 months.

    BCPL Railway Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.8334.4831.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.8334.4831.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.250.941.21
    Depreciation0.040.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8730.4427.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.683.062.76
    Other Income0.880.790.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.553.853.72
    Interest0.610.750.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.943.113.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.943.113.49
    Tax0.210.760.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.732.352.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.732.352.55
    Equity Share Capital16.7216.7216.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.411.53
    Diluted EPS1.031.411.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.411.53
    Diluted EPS1.031.411.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

