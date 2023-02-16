BCPL Railway In Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.65 crore, up 44.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.65 crore in December 2022 up 44.75% from Rs. 20.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 down 11.77% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 down 5.18% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2021.