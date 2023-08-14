BCPL Railway In Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 37.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in June 2023 down 37.86% from Rs. 31.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 down 32.19% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 down 31.12% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

BCPL Railway In EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

BCPL Railway In shares closed at 61.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.47% returns over the last 6 months and 55.34% over the last 12 months.