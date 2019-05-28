BCL Limited Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.85 crore, up 7.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.85 crore in March 2019 up 7.45% from Rs. 230.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2019 up 49.9% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.23 crore in March 2019 up 31.63% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2018.

BCL Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2018.

BCL Limited shares closed at 104.20 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.82% over the last 12 months.