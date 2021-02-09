MARKET NEWS

BCL Limited Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 399.27 crore, up 49.67% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 399.27 crore in December 2020 up 49.67% from Rs. 266.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2020 up 26.79% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2020 up 37.65% from Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2019.

BCL Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2019.

BCL Limited shares closed at 102.65 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.40% returns over the last 6 months and 54.36% over the last 12 months.

BCL Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations399.27326.16266.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations399.27326.16266.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials309.15240.81237.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.7038.64-19.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.933.323.78
Depreciation3.173.053.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.7723.4731.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5316.8810.97
Other Income2.200.441.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7317.3212.54
Interest4.032.123.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7015.209.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.7015.209.18
Tax3.942.880.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7612.338.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7612.338.49
Equity Share Capital24.1524.1519.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.465.734.43
Diluted EPS4.465.734.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.465.734.43
Diluted EPS4.465.734.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BCL Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

