BCL Limited Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 399.27 crore, up 49.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.27 crore in December 2020 up 49.67% from Rs. 266.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2020 up 26.79% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2020 up 37.65% from Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2019.

BCL Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2019.

BCL Limited shares closed at 102.65 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.40% returns over the last 6 months and 54.36% over the last 12 months.