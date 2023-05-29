English
    BCL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.05 crore, down 24.32% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.05 crore in March 2023 down 24.32% from Rs. 506.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2023 up 2.56% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.49 crore in March 2023 down 7.12% from Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2022.

    BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.46 in March 2022.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 462.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.05448.71506.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.05448.71506.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials318.78354.64442.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.425.38-43.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.284.845.27
    Depreciation4.073.894.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6047.4062.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7432.5534.54
    Other Income0.681.732.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4234.2737.43
    Interest2.750.944.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6833.3332.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6833.3332.88
    Tax8.248.1710.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.4425.1622.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.4425.1622.85
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7010.429.46
    Diluted EPS9.4010.429.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7010.429.46
    Diluted EPS9.4010.429.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm