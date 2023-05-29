BCL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.05 crore, down 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.05 crore in March 2023 down 24.32% from Rs. 506.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2023 up 2.56% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.49 crore in March 2023 down 7.12% from Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2022.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.46 in March 2022.

BCL Industries shares closed at 462.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.