BCL Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.14 crore, up 17.65% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 506.14 crore in March 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 430.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2021.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in March 2021.

BCL Industries shares closed at 366.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.67% returns over the last 6 months and 143.91% over the last 12 months.

BCL Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 506.14 564.81 430.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 506.14 564.81 430.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 442.96 468.19 369.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.17 16.96 -4.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.27 4.33 4.03
Depreciation 4.01 3.47 3.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.08 40.78 35.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.54 31.08 23.00
Other Income 2.89 1.79 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.43 32.87 24.03
Interest 4.55 1.16 3.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.88 31.72 20.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.88 31.72 20.51
Tax 10.03 7.49 5.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.85 24.23 14.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.85 24.23 14.61
Equity Share Capital 24.15 24.15 24.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.46 10.03 6.05
Diluted EPS 9.46 10.03 6.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.46 10.03 6.05
Diluted EPS 9.46 10.03 6.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:24 pm
