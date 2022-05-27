BCL Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.14 crore, up 17.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.14 crore in March 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 430.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2022 up 52.19% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2021.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in March 2021.

BCL Industries shares closed at 366.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.67% returns over the last 6 months and 143.91% over the last 12 months.