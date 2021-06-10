BCL Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 430.22 crore, up 91.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.22 crore in March 2021 up 91.93% from Rs. 224.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021 up 326.01% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2021 up 99.2% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2020.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2020.

BCL Industries shares closed at 190.35 on June 09, 2021 (NSE)